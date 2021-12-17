 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On Iowa Politics: Our top political stories of the year

  • 0
On Iowa Politics logo

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast, reporters discuss their picks for most important political stories impacting Iowa in 2021.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

UAW strike against John Deere plays a role in national "strike wave"

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Katie Brumbeloe, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Copperhead and McPhisto.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News