 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Iowa Politics: One year after COVID-19 hits; Grassley wants answers on 'left-wing groups'
0 comments
top story

On Iowa Politics: One year after COVID-19 hits; Grassley wants answers on 'left-wing groups'

{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the upcoming one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, and Chuck Grassley’s questioning during a hearing on the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s show is hosted by Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Euforquestra.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News