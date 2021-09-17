On Iowa Politics: New redistricting maps are out, let's dive in!

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: Redistricting maps are out, and the Iowa Secretary of State race heats up.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier, Tom Barton of the Quad City Times, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Paleo.

