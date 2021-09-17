 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Iowa Politics: New redistricting maps are out, let's dive in!
0 comments
top story

On Iowa Politics: New redistricting maps are out, let's dive in!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: Redistricting maps are out, and the Iowa Secretary of State race heats up.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s show is hosted by Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier, Tom Barton of the Quad City Times, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Paleo.

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News