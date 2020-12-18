On Iowa Politics: Let the vaxxing begin! And who seems like they might be running for IA Gov?

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Let the vaxxing begin, and who we've got for Iowa Governor 2022.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and William Elliott Whitmore.

