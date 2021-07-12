 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On Iowa Politics: Less data on COVID in Iowa, and Black Hawk Co. sheriff on permitless carry
0 comments
top story

On Iowa Politics: Less data on COVID in Iowa, and Black Hawk Co. sheriff on permitless carry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
On Iowa Politics logo

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Increasingly scarce public data and information when it comes to COVID and state troopers sent to the U.S.-Mexico border, and a county sheriff discusses Iowa’s new permitless carry law.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
As COVID pandemic eases, some still anxious about return to normal in Cedar Valley

This week’s show is hosted by Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porchbuilders.

3 months of local news for just $1
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News