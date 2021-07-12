On Iowa Politics: Less data on COVID in Iowa, and Black Hawk Co. sheriff on permitless carry

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Increasingly scarce public data and information when it comes to COVID and state troopers sent to the U.S.-Mexico border, and a county sheriff discusses Iowa’s new permitless carry law.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises Erin Murphy and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porchbuilders.