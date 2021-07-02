On Iowa Politics: Is this a never-ending campaign? Yes, it's Iowa

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Continuous campaigning for president is... well, nothing new; cheaters never win, but winners can get cheated; and sending State Patrol to border patrol.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Surf Zombies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.