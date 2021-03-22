On Iowa Politics: Iowans say 'stop running' to Grassley, and everyone gets a vaccine

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Iowa Poll shows most Iowans don't want Sen. Chuck Grassley or Gov. Kim Reynolds to run for office again, so who should? And it's vaccines for all — or at least those old enough — starting April 5, Reynolds said this week. Are we reaching a turning point in the pandemic?

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette's James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Erin Murphy, the Des Moines bureau chief for Lee Enterprises.

The show was produced by Katie Brumbeloe and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.

