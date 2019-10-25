{{featured_button_text}}
This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast: Impeachment, Mayor Pete's Up, the Veep's Down, and Halloween Scares.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Ed Tibbets of the Quad City Times, Ed Tibbets of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courrier, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Item 9 & the Mad Hatters.

