On Iowa Politics: Gov. Reynolds declares 'mission accomplished' on COVID

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Gov. Kim Reynolds declares “mission accomplished” against COVID-19, statehouse Republicans target public education, and it’s awards season!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Lee Newspapers Statehouse bureau chief Erin Murphy and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Scarlet Kelly Pardekooper.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0