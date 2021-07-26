 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics: Finkenauer v. Grassley: What are her chances?
On Iowa Politics: Finkenauer v. Grassley: What are her chances?

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Onward Christian politicians; woke and winning; and Finkenauer for Senate.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Des Moines Bureau Chief for Lee Enterprises Erin Murphy, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Johnny On Point.

