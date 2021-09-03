 Skip to main content
On Iowa Politics: Afghanistan, abortion laws and more
top story

On Iowa Politics: Afghanistan, abortion laws and more

On Iowa Politics logo

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: A is for Afghanistan, abortion and Ankeny.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s James Lynch and features Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier, and Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Porch Builder.

60 Iowa lawmakers ask court to overturn 2018 abortion ruling
