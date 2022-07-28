'On hold': Destination Iowa grant application still being considered for regional Cedar Valley river projects

WATERLOO — It’s still up in the air whether Waterloo and Cedar Falls will vie for funding from an initial pool of $100 million of COVID-19 federal relief dollars to help finance “transformational” attractions and improvements along and nearby the Cedar River.

Officials with the two cities reportedly were dreaming big when it came time earlier this year to consider a potentially lucrative opportunity, a Destination Iowa joint application. They had been working with Isaiah Corbin, community planner with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, and Cary Darrah, CEO and president of Grow Cedar Valley.

However, the ball is apparently in Waterloo’s court at this point in time.

Most recently, Darrah framed it in an email Monday as “we’re kind of on hold” until Waterloo makes a decision on the application. She didn’t include any specifics about the decision needed.

Any formal grant application would come before the respective city councils before submission.

“The city of Waterloo is working through potential funding options and projects to work together with the city of Cedar Falls for a Destination Iowa project,” wrote Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, in an email Wednesday. “The goal is to have the project(s) all be based upon the Cedar River connection (downtown to downtown type mentality) we all share in the community. Hopefully we can work through some of the details in the next few days to see what is possible.”

Anderson couldn’t be reached for further comment.

The application could bring in millions of dollars in support of these Cedar Valley public projects. The focus is a new whitewater course in Waterloo, Corbin said a few weeks ago when reached by telephone.

That “Waterloo Whitewater Park” came with a preliminary price tag of $9.5 million back in May. A previous proposal had the nearly one-mile river course spanning from Park Avenue to Sixth Street.

The Destination Iowa program is administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and has been on the radar of city officials since at least April.

As of Tuesday, Kanan Kappelman, an IEDA spokesperson, said that 81 Destination Iowa applications were submitted, totaling $188.7 million in requested funding.

They ranged from trail development to water recreation and sporting facilities, she said.

Cedar Falls officials previously confirmed they have not been heavily involved in the application.

And Corbin said the city has more of a “minor role” in the process, especially after last month receiving a $1.5 million IEDA grant for recreational river improvements, from the Main Street Bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street Bridge, that play into the larger vision local officials have for the Cedar River.

The vision is much bigger than what can be accomplished with the grant and has been discussed for years prior to the announcement of this latest grant opportunity.

Previously under consideration as potentially part of the application package were a number of “anchor projects”: the whitewater park (Waterloo), Fourth Street Bridge lighting and towers (Waterloo), hard court indoor tournament center (Waterloo), River Road Parkway (Waterloo), multi-modal parking ramp (Cedar Falls) and Center Street and Main Street Bridge lighting (Cedar Falls).

Back in May, when Grow Cedar Valley and INRCOG officials came before Cedar Falls City Council to explain more about the Destination Iowa program, Danny Laudick, GCV senior program director of economic development, told The Courier that its application could be in the $30 to $50 million range, although 60% of that would be matched by local sources.

“It’s a possibility that it could or couldn’t happen,” Corbin said a few weeks ago.

Kappelman, the IEDA spokesperson, said funding submissions are being reviewed continuously on a rolling basis, which “gives those working on financing or other elements time to assemble a robust application that meets all eligibility requirements.”

Projects will be announced gradually until Dec. 31 or until funds are exhausted, she said.

“We welcome eligible project applications to be submitted as soon as they are ready. We are looking to fund transformational attractions and projects, so heightened chances are based on complete and compelling applications,” Kappelman said.

To date, the IEDA has announced two rounds of awarded projects, the first in June totaling $16.5 million, and the second in July totaling $4.65 million.

The most recent included $3.5 million to help pave 16 miles along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail and other projects like bridge replacements.