Olive Street bridge to close Dec. 19, marking start of construction on $2.6M College Hill project

CEDAR FALLS – The bridge in the 2000 block of Olive Street is expected to close Dec. 19, making way for the start of construction on the transformational project for College Hill, the city’s Engineering Services Division announced Friday.

In August, the City Council awarded a contract to Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors for $2.69 million to remove the structurally deficient bridge, installed over the Dry Run Creek in 1955, and expand the adjacent Pettersen Plaza via an extension of a box culvert from College Street to Olive Street.

Construction is expected to wrap up in October, according to a city notice.

The roadway on both sides of the bridge will be closed between West 20th Street and West 21st Street, impacting adjacent driveways and the eastern entrance into the Urban Flats CF apartment complex, 2019 Olive St.

“Ahead of the new box culvert delivery in early spring, crews will be preparing the adjacent channel between College Street and Olive Street for the new box culvert installation,” states the city notice. “Winter work will include clearing and grubbing of overgrown vegetation and stabilization of the channel slopes with temporary shoring between College Street and Olive Street.”

Crews will then expand Pettersen Plaza, next to Jimmy John’s, and add landscaping on top of the new box culvert system. Other aesthetic enhancements are expected.

On Oct. 1, 2010, the plaza was dedicated to C. Hugh Pettersen, “The Mayor of College Hill,” who died in 2014.

One of his friends, Mary Brammer, spoke to city councilors last month about her “good friend.”

“Hugh preferred in his quiet manner to serve his community behind the scenes, but he served us all in so many ways,” she said. “He was a supporter of the College Hill merchants and for many years owned Henry W. Myrtle Gallery on The Hill. He was one of the original organizers of the College Hill Neighborhood Association and started the highly regarded College Hill Arts Festival on the UNI campus.

“He was one of the drivers to facilitate the donation of the Charles Hearst home to the city and the resulting Hearst Center for the Arts. Hugh lived in and loved the College Hill neighborhood.”

She spoke highly of the current improvements like the newly planted trees on Seerley Boulevard, as well as planned future ones like the Hearst Center 2.0 expansion, being responsible for what she called a “renaissance on The Hill.”

As part of the Pettersen Plaza project, sanitary sewer and other street-related work will be completed to improve water quality and address stream channel issues caused by bank erosion.

A majority of the cost will be covered by tax increment financing and general obligation bonds.

“This new walkway will allow opportunities for the Art and Culture Board along with the Public Art Committee with their citizen volunteers to explore new cultural experiences for residents, visitors and students alike,” Brammer said.

