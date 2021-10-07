Old griffin patches nearly gone from Waterloo police uniforms

WATERLOO -- The former griffin logo is now gone from most uniforms and other clothing for the city's police force, nearly completing a city mandate to remove the logo that hampered community unity, a city councilor said.

Pat Morrissey, retiring Ward 3 councilor, told the City Council on Monday that he and two other council members had spent the past few weeks driving back and forth between the police station and the company switching out patches on police uniforms and clothing.

Morrissey said those efforts ensured the Sept. 30 deadline was nearly met, save for a batch of clothing that couldn't be updated because there were not enough new patches.

He thanked Maj. Joe Leibold and the police department for their "cooperation, good nature and willingness to work with us" on the matter.

"The clothing that had been brought back on Wednesday means that all people within the Waterloo Police Department can wear their clothing with the new patches on," Morrissey said at Monday's council meeting. "And, quite frankly, I think they look great."

He added that as soon as the last of the new patches come in, he and the other two councilors -- Sharon Juon and Jerome Amos -- would drive those down and back. Morrissey didn't immediately have a timeline for that.

"I wanted the public to know we've been working on that, and we will get it done," he said.

The griffin logo was officially retired Aug. 24, 2020, on a unanimous council vote. The new logo — simply featuring the words “Waterloo Police,” “vigilance” and “Est. 1868” — was approved on a 5-2 vote May 17.

But Morrissey, saying some inside the police department were "dragging this out" and "stonewalling" the retirement of the former logo, called for a hard deadline to remove the patch.

Similarities between the red griffin adopted in the 1960s and a dragon adopted by the white supremacist group KKK had furthered community tension and distrust of police over the years, particularly among residents of color, according to activists.

But many former officers publicly resisted the retirement of the logo police had worn for decades, and the issue led to the creation of the political action committee Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, which calls itself a "pro-law enforcement" PAC.

Morrissey is stepping down after two four-year terms in office. Running for his seat are Nia Wilder, whom Morrissey as well as the Hawkeye Area Labor Council have endorsed, and Todd Maxson, who is endorsed by Cedar Valley Backs the Blue.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.