Officials preparing for a busy general election following law changes

WATERLOO — Elections officials said it’s too early to tell what effect recent changes to voting laws will have at the polls.

But they anticipate tighter deadlines and shortened timelines will mean auditors offices will be busier during the upcoming general election.

“We know that we have a tough job to do. We are going to do it was well as we can. But you are putting a lot of pressure on people to do these very important things, to do them right in a shorter period of time,” Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said told a group of about a dozen people during an election information forum Friday.

Recently enacted state laws tightened the window during which voters can request absentee ballots, when ballots can be sent out, how soon they have to be returned, and where drop-off boxes can be placed, all under the guise of election security.

So far primaries and special elections haven’t generated enough data to predict how the changes will be reflected on Election Day.

“We don’t yet know how this is going to play out, but we need to be prepared,” said Rhonda Deters, Grundy County auditor. She encourages voters not to rely on the postal service and to vote early.

The first day to request an absentee ballot is 70 days before the election (Aug. 30 for the upcoming general election), down from 120 days.

County auditors can begin sending out absentee ballots 20 days before the election (Oct. 19 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election). It had been 29 days.

Satellite voting begins 20 days before the election (Oct. 19 for the upcoming general election), where it had been 29 days.

Absentee ballot requests for voting by mail must be received 15 days before the election instead of the 10 to 11 days in the past.

And absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. In the past they had to be postmarked before Election Day and received by the following Monday.

“That is a lot of hand work crunched into five days. … That’s a lot of labor-intensive work,”Veeder said.

Polls also close an hour earlier than in previous elections — at 8 p.m. — and laws restrict who can return an absentee ballot for a voter. People can still register to vote at the polls as long as they have ID and proof of residence.

The last day to vote in person absentee at the auditor’s office is the day before the election. This didn’t change.

Laws still allow for drop-off boxes to accept absentee ballots. Both Black Hawk and Grundy had them in the past. But new regulations call for them to be monitored 24 hours a day and emptied four times a day.

Deters said Grundy County had to pull its boxes because staff wasn’t able to comply with a emptying schedule. Black Hawk’s box is still in operation.