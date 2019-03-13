CEDAR FALLS — A prime downtown Cedar Falls location could be the future home of a three-story office building and a six-story commercial-residential complex.
The Planning and Zoning Commission tonight will discuss the proposed development at the former Wells Fargo site on the corner of Main Street and Third Street.
River Place Properties II LC is proposing construction of a three-story building at 302 Main Street. It would include approximately 6,600 square feet of commercial space with a drive-through on the ground level. The second and third floors would house approximately 15,200 square feet of office space, according to city documents.
The six-story building at 123 E. Third St. would include approximately 9,200 square feet of commercial space on the first floor with below-grade structured parking. The second floor would hold more parking with the potential for additional office space. The third through sixth floors would contain a total of 25 residential units.
College Hill
The commission again will take up proposed changes to parking rules on College Hill after the City Council amended the plan March 4.
The council amended an ordinance to loosen parking requirements to only apply to the high-density commercial district along College Street and parts of West 21st Street and West 22nd Street.
The change requires the process to start over at the Planning and Zoning Commission, which will vote on whether to recommend the altered ordinance to the council.
The commission voted to recommend the previous proposal Jan. 9.
The ordinance requires one parking stall per bedroom and not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
The current ordinance requires two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two for multi-dwelling buildings.
The council approved a parking study for the College Hill district during a special meeting Feb. 27.
The P&Z meeting is scheduled at 5:30 tonight in council chambers at Cedar Falls City Hall.
