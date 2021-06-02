 Skip to main content
Officer injured in Anamosa prison attack
Officer injured in Anamosa prison attack

  • Updated
Prison Staff Killed Iowa

In this March 24 file photo, flags are flown at half staff in memory of the two prison workers killed in an escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa, Iowa. The leader of the union representing Iowa prison workers on Tuesday blamed Republican state political leaders and Iowa Department of Corrections officials for the death of two workers at the prison, contending the state for years has underfunded and understaffed the state's prisons. Correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte died in a hammer attack by two inmates during a failed escape attempt in March. 

 Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP

DES MOINES — A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Wednesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, the scene of a deadly attack earlier this year.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said an inmate, secured in restraints, was being supervised by the officer during a virtual disciplinary hearing with an administrative law judge.

About 9:09 a.m., the inmate became upset and “began acting out in a violent manner.” The officer tried to restrain him and another officer arrived to assist.

The assisting officer suffered an injury to his arm and was taken to the Anamosa hospital, where doctors determined he had a soft-tissue injury. The other officer, also examined at the hospital, was not injured, nor was the prisoner, corrections officials said.

Wednesday’s assault came nearly two months after two inmates attempting to escape from the same prison used hammers to bludgeon to death nurse Lorena Schulte and Corrections Officer Robert McFarland, authorities say.

The March 23 deaths have prompted multiple investigations and brought sharp criticism from the union representing workers in Iowa penitentiaries that the state has allowed staffing levels to dip to dangerous levels.

Inmates Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard — now facing first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and attempted murder charges — also are accused of briefly taking another staffer, Lorie Matthes, hostage and seriously injuring McKinley Roby, an inmate who tried to help McFarland and Schulte.

Also last month, state officials confirmed they were analyzing a “household substance“ that could be used to make a bomb that was found in an inmate’s cell at the prison.

Before adjourning its 2021 session last month, the Iowa Legislature approved about a 5% increase — roughly $20 million — to the Correction Department’s fiscal 2022 budget that begins July 1.

