WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Recorder Sandie Smith is reminding residents of the renewal deadline to register snowmobiles and other off-road vehicles.
Snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, off-road utility vehicles and off-road motorcycles registered with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will need to be renewed by Dec. 31 to avoid a $5 late fee.
The renewal fee is $17.75 per vehicle. Registrations can be renewed by mail for $18.75, but must include the owner’s birth date, social security number and the VIN number of the vehicle. Snowmobile user permits are also available for the cost of $17.75.
Mail check or money order to: Black Hawk County Recorder; 316 E. 5th St., Room 208; Waterloo, IA 50703.
