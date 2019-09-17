{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office is reminding residents to renew snowmobile, ATV, ORV and ORM registration for 2020.

The deadline for renewal is Dec. 31, with a cost of $17.75. A $5 penalty is added for renewals after Jan. 1.

Resident and nonresident snowmobile operators and nonresident ORV operators must have a user permit to use Iowa’s designated riding areas, public lands and public ice. A user permit can be purchased from a county recorder for an additional $17.75.

