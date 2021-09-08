Oct. 1 deadline set for Iowa conservation programs

5th Annual CedarLoo Slam in Waterloo

NEVADA – For Iowa farmers interested in enrolling in the Conservation Stewardship Program or the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the deadline to submit initial paperwork has been set for Oct 1.

“These programs are great opportunities for farmers looking to incorporate conservation in their operations,” said Kate Hansen, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs.

Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, CSP and EQIP provide financial and technical assistance for producers to address natural resource concerns with conservation practices, and simultaneously maintain agricultural production on their land.

CSP is designed to enhance existing conservation efforts operation-wide. To be eligible, producers must demonstrate their current conservation efforts, address resource concerns for their region, and be willing to implement additional practices. Available practices include cover crops, rotational grazing, and conservation crop rotation.