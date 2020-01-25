Ocasio-Cortez draws crowd at Sanders rally in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- More than 300 people packed the Central Ballroom at the University of Northern Iowa’s student union Saturday for a Bernie Sanders rally.

But the big draw wasn’t the Vermont senator who is vying for the Democratic nomination -- Sanders wasn’t in Cedar Falls.

“Bernie Sanders, you see him all the time, but today I came because of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. That’s why I’m here today,” said Joe Organist of Waterloo, a second-time-around Sanders supporter who agrees with the candidate’s Medicare for all proposal and opposition to war.

“She’s my favorite. I wish she was running for president. She just needs to put a few years on, then we’ll put her in the White House,” said Organist, who protested the Vietnam War when he was 8 years old and the Iraq war in 2003.

Following surrogate stump speeches by filmmaker Michael Moore --- Roger and Me, Bowling for Columbine, Fahrenheit 911 --- and Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez took the stage to standing applause and chants of “AOC.”

“In nine days, this is where it’s all going to start, and you all are going to be the ones to kick off this revolution,” Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd.

