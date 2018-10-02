DES MOINES -- Former President Barack Obama made a second round of endorsements Monday in Iowa, announcing his support for Fred Hubbell for governor and Abby Finkenauer for Congress.
“Iowa has a special place in my heart, and I know what it takes to win here,” Obama said in endorsing Hubbell in the Democrat’s campaign against GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds. “With his extensive public and private experience, Fred has the skills to deliver on the change that Iowa needs.”
Obama, who carried Iowa in the 2008 and 2012 elections, Monday endorsed nine Iowa Democratic candidates, including Cindy Axne in the U.S. House 3rd District and several legislative candidates. They were among 260 candidates in 29 states that Obama endorsed Monday.
He had endorsed four legislative candidates in August, including Eric Gjerde of Cedar Rapids, and two statewide candidates, Deidre DeJear for Secretary of State and Tim Gannon for Secretary of Agriculture.
The endorsement do not come with funds or other campaign resources. However, Obama has indicated he plans to campaign in several states for candidates.
Hubbell, who is in a tight race, welcomed Obama’s backing.
“There will always be more that unites us than divides us, and President Obama’s message of lifting up every American — no matter who your parents are, where you’re from, or what you believe — still resonates with me today,” Hubbell said.
Finkenauer, who faces Republican Rep. Rod Blum in U.S. House 1st District, posted in Twitter a photo of her and Obama in 2007 when she was a page in the Iowa House he a U.S. senator from Illinois.
“Honored to receive the endorsement of @BarackObama today,” she tweeted.
