NEW YORK (AP) — New York's mayor is fending off criticism because he was in Waterloo, Iowa, campaigning for his presidential bid while Manhattan was in the grips of a major power outage.
Bill de Blasio said Monday on MSNBC that he was in frequent contact with agencies handling the emergency and that he thinks first responders did an "incredible job."
The Saturday night blackout darkened more than 40 square blocks of Manhattan, including Times Square.
De Blasio sidestepped criticism from numerous quarters, including from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat. A front-page New York Post editorial called for de Blasio's ouster.
De Blasio said he took a four-hour car ride from Iowa to Chicago and got on the first available plane home.
He insisted that the blackout response was well-managed with his remote supervision.
Saturday, De Blasio was at the Iowa First District Democrats Passport to Victory 2020 at the United Auto Workers Hall in Waterloo while the blackout was going on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.