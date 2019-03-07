DES MOINES — The number of Iowa youths who reported thoughts of suicide increased more than 50 percent over the past half-dozen years, according to the 2018 Iowa Youth Survey released Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
According to the new survey, there was a 53 percent increase between 2012 and 2018 among students who reported having a plan to kill themselves — an alarming statistic, but not shocking to some suicide prevention advocates.
“I feel our culture and society has rapidly changed, and it is very hard to be a student in this era,” said Ryan Nesbit, board co-chairman for the Iowa chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and based in Ankeny.
Conducted every two or three years, the Iowa Youth Survey collects responses among middle and high school students on their experiences with alcohol and other drug use, their attitudes toward peers, school and their environment and general well-being.
For the 2018 annual report, the state Department of Public Health received more than 70,000 responses from sixth- , eighth- and 11th-grade students across the state between Oct. 1 and Nov. 9, 2018. A total of 69,091 students were attending public schools and 1,360 students were attending private schools.
Tuesday’s report showed middle and high school students reported suicidal thoughts at a higher rate than in previous surveys, according to department officials.
Twenty-one percent of all students who responded to the survey stated they had thought about killing themselves in the past 12 months.
Among female students that rate increased to 27 percent, while 16 percent of male students considered the same possibility.
Five percent of respondents reported they tried to kill themselves in the past 12 months, and one in every 10 students said they had made a plan about how to commit suicide.
Nesbit attributes the increase to a number of factors, in particular the pressure to succeed in school and extracurricular activities.
“Many students that I talk to are getting pushed so hard by parents, coaches and peers,” he said. “We never really teach these kids how to lose in activities, so when they do lose, because they haven’t built up resilience, it can be fatal.”
In the 2018 survey, 61 percent of students agreed with the statement that adults let them know when they are proud of the student — a decrease from the 68 percent reported in 2012.
Eighty-three percent of students, however, said they have someone in their home they can talk to about things that bother them.
Social media
This pressure is compounded by social media Nesbit said creates “a false representation of reality” to which students often compare themselves.
“We are making progress, but we still have people who can’t get past stigma,” he said. “Some schools or administrators still fear the word ‘suicide’ and think if they ignore that topic, there won’t be an issue in their district.”
In its other findings, the Iowa Youth Survey reported a drop in how safe students felt at school. In 2018, 84 percent of students said they feel safe — but in 2012, 90 percent of students had said they felt safe.
Tobacco and other substance use remained stable or declined.
However, the survey found use of e-cigarettes increased this year. Nearly 25 percent of 11th grade students, as well as 8 percent of eighth-graders and 2 percent of sixth-graders, reported use of an e-cigarette in the past month.
The survey also found that, in general, underage drinking among Iowans is on the decline — with the exception of eighth-graders, who reported an increase in drinking in 2018, rising to 7.3 percent from 5.4 percent in 2016.
Alcohol use among 11th-graders in 2018 was at 20.4 percent — a decrease from 26.4 percent in 2012.
Nesbit said he hopes to see action from lawmakers to create mental health initiatives for Iowans, and added there’s “a long list” of steps that could be taken among local leaders to make a difference.
“I 100 percent believe this needs to be approached from a community standpoint,” Nesbit said. “It’s not just schools — its churches, community leaders, businesses, health centers. Everyone has to work together because this is becoming at almost epidemic level.”
For those considering suicide or who are otherwise in distress, the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
