DES MOINES — The number of abortions in Iowa dropped last year to the lowest level since health officials were directed to begin keeping annual data in 2003.
Preliminary data compiled by the state Department of Public Health shows 2,849 pregnancies were terminated in 2018 — the least since 6,728 abortions were reported in 2006 and the 12th consecutive year of annual declines.
“There has been a dramatic reduction in the number of elective terminations,” said Debbie Kane, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s maternal and child health epidemiologist.
Reasons given for the steady decline vary — ranging from improved contraceptive awareness and effectiveness to improvements in ultrasound technology and what groups opposed to abortion rights perceive as a cultural shift.
Kane said a number of factors likely contributed to the downward trend, but a leading influence has been a concerted effort to better connect women of childbearing age to family planning services that have lowered the number of unintended pregnancies.
“There is a lot more education around sexuality and decisionmaking and healthy relationships, so I think to attribute it to one thing would be really hard,” Kane said.
Iowa was part of a five-year demonstration project started in 2007 that introduced women between the ages of 18 and 35 to long-acting reversible contraceptive methods — like implants and intrauterine devices. Independent research indicates that lowered the number of unintended pregnancies by 14 percent by 2011 and dropped the ratio of pregnancies terminated by abortion in Iowa by 21 percent during the study.
“It was dramatically effective,” said Sally Pederson, a former Iowa lieutenant governor who served as executive director for the Iowa Initiative to Reduce Unintended Pregnancies. “If you have fewer people with unintended pregnancies, there’s going to be fewer abortions.”
Although the initiative ended in 2012, Kane said many of the contraceptive methods were good for five years or longer and continue to be promoted. The result has been a reduction in elective abortions that has lowered the annual total by 3,879 over the last 12 years, according to health department data.
The numbers include induced termination, defined by the agency as “abortion brought on intentionally by medication or instrumentation.” The department began tracking medically induced terminations based on legislation enacted in 2003, according to officials.
The data come as a growing number of states restrict abortion with the goal of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide.
Iowa bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, has parental notification guidelines, requires provider to perform an ultrasound before an abortion and offer pregnant women the opportunity to view the image, and restricts public funding for abortions to cases of life endangerment, rape, incest or fetal anomaly. The governor must approve each Medicaid-funded procedure.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and others have successfully challenged as unconstitutional legislation that would have banned most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically about after six weeks of pregnancy, and a separate law that would have required a 72-hour waiting period for abortions.
Last month, a Polk County District judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a law set to take effect July 1 that would cut Planned Parenthood off from federal sex education funding.
A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland argues the law is unconstitutional.
The conservative organization Family Leader, which has pushed for defunding Planned Parenthood, welcomed the latest data as a sign of a cultural shift.
“Of course, we’d like the number be zero, we’d like to see all of life protected, but seeing that number go down when we’re looking at trends, that’s good news,” said Drew Zahn, communications director for the Family Leader.
Zahn said ultrasound technology is more available, and people “hearing the heartbeats of their younger brothers and sisters in the womb, they are much less likely to choose abortion as an option.”
Erin Davison-Rippey, Planned Parenthood state executive director for Iowa, noted the number of live births in Iowa also has been declining, from 39,685 in 2014 to the preliminary total of 37,690 last year — which points to fewer women getting pregnant.
“With both births and abortions decreasing, it does kind of tell that story of the arc of fewer people getting pregnant, and that is in line with what we’ve seen across the country,” she said.
Davison-Rippey said public opinion surveys continue to show strong support for the Roe v. Wade decision, adding “there is no data to support their claim” from Family Leader officials that the decline points to a cultural shift.
She said the data indicates fewer surgical abortions are taking place while abortions through medication — such as via telehealth services offered at her organization’s clinics — have sharply increased over the past decade.
Republicans in the 2017 Legislature cut family planning funding to Planned Parenthood, forcing the organization to close facilities in Sioux City, Burlington, Bettendorf and Keokuk.
Davison-Rippey that could impact future data, given that some clients are no longer able to access long-acting contraceptives.
