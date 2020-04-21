NTSB releases report on Independence helicopter crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDEPENDENCE – Transportation investigators have released their findings in a January helicopter crash at the Independence airport.

While the National Transportation Safety Board has yet to determine the cause of the crash, which injured a student pilot from Dubuque University’s aviation program, the report indicates there was a loss of control during the flight.

The 22-year-old student pilot, who was on the only person onboard, was hovering and taxing for a landing when the accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. Jan. 21, according to the NTSB report.

“The pilot was unable to regain directional control before the helicopter impacted an unoccupied plane and a hanger,” the report states.

Investigators obtained a surveillance video from the Independence Municipal Airport that showed the hovering Guimbal Carbi heading east before it entered a rapid left spin and drifted north toward the hanger.

The pilot told investigators that the aircraft didn’t have any mechanical malfunctions and said wind direction may have changed during the landing. The report states the wind was coming from the south at about 12 knots.