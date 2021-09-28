'Not the Iowa I know' -- Gubernatorial candidate hopes to build a more inclusive Iowa

Iowa Democratic state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Ras Smith of Waterloo sees an Iowa nearly unrecognizable from the one his grandmother sought out to build a better life for her family.

Smith's grandmother fled a sharecropping plantation in Mississippi to move to Iowa in 1957. His father, born on that plantation, worked for more than 40 years on the assembly line at John Deere as a union member. His mother, a military police officer, became a pastor.

Smith, in a recent interview between campaign stops in Davenport, laid out a vision for "building an inclusive Iowa, where everyone knows their voice has value." One that is welcoming, he says, can transcend current partisan divides and offer a higher quality of life for all.

"A place where my grandmother's story can continue. But, right now, I'm not sure my grandmother would have moved to this Iowa," the 33-year-old said of newly enacted voting restrictions he likened to "voter suppression laws similar" to the Jim Crow laws his grandmother fled in Mississippi.

School diversity