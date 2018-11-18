WATERLOO -- Contractors expect to reopen a portion of the U.S. Highway 63 construction zone Monday if the weather cooperates.
The Iowa Department of Transportation's New Hampton construction office said the northbound lands of U.S. 63 between Jefferson and Franklin streets, otherwise known as First Street, are expected to open at 8 a.m. Monday.
A section of Franklin, which has been closed at the intersection of U.S. 63, will also reopen.
Signals currently flashing red will revert to permanent cycles once all traffic has been switched.
IDOT said some lane closures will occur on southbound US. 63, or Mullan Avenue, to remove pavement markings placed to handle the head-to-head traffic. Lane closures also will occur next spring to install the remaining sidewalks, brick pavers and sodding.
