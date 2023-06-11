CEDAR FALLS — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wants to roll back the federal government’s reach and delegate more responsibilities to the states if he’s elected president of the United States.

Fresh off the Republican’s candidacy announcement the day before in Fargo, Burgum spoke with the media briefly Thursday at Mudd Advertising in Cedar Falls. He claimed increased state control has become a forgotten Republican principle, one he said would help grow the economy, reduce debt and “win with innovation.”

“One thing I’ve seen as governor is that there isn’t anything the federal government, particularly under Joe Biden, doesn’t think they should weigh in on. And these are rules that affect every small business, the energy sector, the agriculture sector, over and over and over again,” said Burgum.

He drove home the idea of cutting back the “mountains” of federal regulations he says are responsible for “raising the cost for everyone.”

“We’ve got to get back to a place where not every federal agency gets to decide everything about every aspect of every American life,” Burgum said.

If each state thrives in different areas, whether that be delivering education or taking care of the environment, as part of a larger competitive market, he feels that approach will lead to overall more efficient states with lower taxes for everyone.

“Our nation is too large and too big of a scale to have unelected bureaucrats making decisions when that can be driven,” he said. “ ... The way we win in the world right now – when we’ve got real competition against China – the way our country wins is with innovation. Innovation requires speed and agility. Speed and agility comes from having delegated decision making.”

His campaign will be largely based on what he describes as key responsibilities of the federal government and the issues “that matter the most to the most number of Americans,” the “economy, energy policy, which touches every aspect of the economy and national security, which is also driven by energy policy.”

He confirmed he’ll self-fund his campaign to an extent like he did when he ran for governor the first time and as he did with the seed capital for his former company, Great Plains Software, the accounting software firm later acquired by Microsoft for $1.1 billion in 2001.

“I put some investment in and then other people decided to go with it, and that will be the same here. We’re kick-starting this effort, but this is going to be broadly-based, widely funded,” Burgum said.

Burgum plans to largely lean on the “real factor,” his previous private sector experience as a former software entrepreneur and Microsoft executive, rather than his two terms as North Dakota’s governor.

He said that will generally help him use “technology to lower the cost of government, improve services to citizens, treat taxpayers like the customers they are,” as he heads into a growing race for the Republican ticket. That includes a number of former and current state governors as well as former president Donald Trump, who’s leading in the polls.

He took aim at Biden again while explaining his goals by blaming the current president for the state of the economy, inflation and high gas prices “wreaking havoc” on every small business and every family. He called those factors “a direct reflection of the Biden energy policies that are driving up the cost.”

Asked about the country’s debt, he labeled it as a “big problem.” “Soon you’ve got a situation where one of the biggest expenses in the entire federal government is paying the interest,” said Burgum, and it becomes an “unsustainable burden.”

“It’s another reason why we have to cut red tape and unleash the energy sector. Because those two things would help increase growth in our country and the only way that you can get out from a mountain of debt like this is by actually growing the economy,” he said.

One of his goals is to make it to Milwaukee, where the first Republican primary debate is expected to be held in August. He hopes to get there in part by leaning on his “great affinity for Theodore Roosevelt,” the country’s 26th president.

“He really focused on things we’re talking about. He focused on the economy, on national security, making sure that we had the ability to project power around the world,” Burgum said, offering a few examples of why he liked Roosevelt.

“I think we’re going to see that some of the issues that will be important in the 2024 election were things that were super relevant 125 years ago when he was president,” he added.

Burgum hasn’t joined the war on social issues like other Republican hopefuls.

But when asked about a decision, reported by National Public Radio, to veto a bill that would have generally prohibited public schools teachers and staff from referring to transgender students by pronouns other than those reflecting the sex assigned to them at birth, he said it isn’t the government’s role to require or prohibit such decisions.

“I vetoed legislation that I thought was taking us away from being a free speech state,” he said.

In April, he signed a near-total abortion ban that only allows for exceptions within the first six weeks of pregnancy, according to NPR. He also ushered through a series of bills that curb the rights of transgender people, including legislation that criminalizes gender-affirming care for children under 18 years old.

Burgum spent time in Iowa on Thursday and Friday, and New Hampshire on Saturday. He will also be there on Sunday.

The Associated Press and Courier Des Moines Bureau contributed to this story.

