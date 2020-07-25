North Crossing transformation nears finish line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A major overhaul of the former Logan Plaza retail center is nearly complete.

Developer Ben Stroh has transformed what had been a mostly vacant, deteriorating strip mall at U.S. Highway 63 and Donald Street into North Crossing, which includes nearly $10 million of medical buildings and retail space on the city's north end.

"North Crossing is a testament that public private partnerships work," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "Before I started…Logan Plaza was a dilapidated area with no pulse for development.

"This relationship has brought incredible development and it proves that developer investment can thrive in this area," he added. "Although we have come along way, I think we are just beginning. We have plenty of development land and we will be selective in what future investments go into this growing area."

A development agreement approved by the City Council in January 2016 required Stroh to purchase the strip mall from a Minneapolis real estate firm, demolish it, and complete five projects by the end of 2019.

Two new medical buildings were constructed and a third was renovated. Those house UnityPoint Health's urgent care, therapy, and family medicine, neurology and internal medicine clinics with a combined $6.7 million taxable value.