North Crossing transformation nears finish line

WATERLOO -- A major overhaul of the former Logan Plaza retail center is nearly complete.
Developer Ben Stroh has transformed what had been a mostly vacant, deteriorating strip mall at U.S. Highway 63 and Donald Street into North Crossing, which includes nearly $10 million of medical buildings and retail space on the city's north end.
"North Crossing is a testament that public private partnerships work," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "Before I started…Logan Plaza was a dilapidated area with no pulse for development.
"This relationship has brought incredible development and it proves that developer investment can thrive in this area," he added. "Although we have come along way, I think we are just beginning. We have plenty of development land and we will be selective in what future investments go into this growing area."
A development agreement approved by the City Council in January 2016 required Stroh to purchase the strip mall from a Minneapolis real estate firm, demolish it, and complete five projects by the end of 2019.
Two new medical buildings were constructed and a third was renovated. Those house UnityPoint Health's urgent care, therapy, and family medicine, neurology and internal medicine clinics with a combined $6.7 million taxable value.
A $2 million Kwik Star convenience store was built on the southwest corner of the project, while an estimated $1 million Burger King restaurant is well under construction.
The restaurant is the final phase of the original development agreement and ran past the planned Dec. 31, 2019, completion date. City Council members voted unanimously July 20 to extend the end date through the end of 2020.
"This wraps up the required phases," said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. "Now we've just got to work on developing the rest of the land."
The agreement provided North Crossing with $8 million in future tax-increment financing funds.
Stroh footed bill upfront for the acquisition and demolition of the strip mall and out-lot buildings along with acquiring more than 50 acres of land north of Logan Plaza from Menards. The home improvement retailer had dropped its earlier plans to build a new store on the site.
Stroh has turned most of the Menards land over to the city, per the development agreement. The city is actively seeking developers for the land.
Anderson said the North Crossing project is a catalyst for future growth in a part of town that has long been under served.
"I think we've helped (UnityPoint) Allen Hospital expand their medical presence out there," he said. "I think it will, especially over the long term, strengthen the retail presence there … as more traffic is generated by people using the medical services.
"I think it's a good blend," Anderson added.
The Courier's most-read local business stories from 2019:
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.