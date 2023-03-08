CEDAR FALLS — A project that’s long been discussed by one neighborhood is nearing a start date.

The City Council unanimously approved the plans Monday for the first of five phases of road reconstruction in the North Cedar Heights subdivision. A contract award will be considered within the next few weeks. The first phase’s cost is projected at $3.96 million.

If awarded, Engineer Dave Wicke estimates work would begin in the spring on Timber Drive from Grand Avenue to Greenwood Avenue and West Ridgewood Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Cherry Lane. Part of Greenwood Avenue also is part of the plans.

“The roads are crumbling, and part of the problem is there’s no curb and gutter,” said Councilmember Dustin Ganfield. “It being expensive would be the only reason to find fault with it, but it’s had ongoing maintenance and it’s a project that has to get done.”

Wicke said those in the North Cedar Heights subdivision approached the city in 2019 with concerns related to road pavement, water main leaks, and poor drainage, among other issues.

Work includes the reconstruction of the water mains and storm and sanitary sewers as well as slope repairs, new subdrain installation, and asphalt pavement with concrete curb, edging, and intersections.

The council also approved permanent and temporary easements in conjunction with the project.

The neighborhood was the topic of conversation about a year ago when the council gathered to talk about residents needing to correct illegal private connections that discharge “clean” stormwater and groundwater into the city’s sanitary sewer system.

Homeowners have 60 days from the time the adjacent road has been reconstructed to hire a plumber to correct the illegal connections. If they fail to do so, they’ll be hit with a monthly surcharge for treatment of the water.

The neighborhood had become one of the most problematic in the city, officials said at the time, because extreme wet weather events led the Park Drive lift station to get inundated, causing sanitary sewer overflows in those areas and backups into homes.

About 140 homes dot the North Cedar Heights neighborhood comprising Timber Drive, Edwards Avenue, Greenwood Avenue, West Ridgewood Drive, Cherry Lane, Picturesque Drive, Oakland Avenue and Woodland Avenue.