Nonbargaining city staff to receive lesser salary increase

WATERLOO — Most nonbargaining city employees are receiving a salary increase — some more than others.

The City Council Monday approved a resolution that will give a majority of nonbargaining employees a 2% increase. Certain positions at the Waterloo Police Department and Waterloo Fire Rescue will receive higher increases.

Assistant Chief of Police Joe Leibold and Fire Chief Pat Treloar are each getting a 12.1% raise. Police captains will receive a 10.3% salary boost and battalion chiefs will receive a 6% increase.

In addition, Mayor Quentin Hart confirmed Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald will receive a 2% salary increase.

Human Resources Director Lance Dunn said the increases will cost around $476,611 with $379,496 coming from the general fund. The money to fund raises for the assistant chief of police and fire chief was approved by the council for the 2022-23 budget. Increases for police captains and battalion chiefs were not.

One city employee receiving the 2% increase said she felt overlooked.

Leann Even, the deputy city clerk, said there was no voice or representation for nonbargaining employees in the process. Even said the city clerk’s office originally budgeted a 3% increase for staff as nonbargaining employees. She also noted that this is less than what was negotiated for union employees.

“I would like council to look at me as valued as employees who are going to make 12, 10, 6% increases,” Even said. “I hope you value what we do as employees. I want to know that I’m valued as an employee.”

She also noted the council approved a resolution to study nonbargaining raises and structures, saying the city was experiencing difficulty attracting candidates.

Boesen agreed the nonbargaining employees have fallen below what union contracts suggest and said those employees need representation.

“I’m really pleased this council voted to pass the resolution for the nonbargaining study,” Boesen said. “It may shock us when it comes back, and if it does, we need to put together a plan to make right so we can work with nonbargaining employees (and show) that we value them.”

Boesen, the only councilor to discuss the agenda item, said he would support the resolution after much thought because contracts keep changing for nonbargaining staff and those at the fire and police departments. He said, for example, some lieutenants are making as much as a captain.

“We have compressed so much that, in order to attract qualified people to work in these positions, we need to do something to adjust the pay,” Boesen said. “We continue to sign contracts that bring everyone else up but these people stay down.”

The council passed the resolution 6-0, with John Chiles absent.

