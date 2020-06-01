Nominations sought to replace judgeship in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Gov. Kim Reynolds and the commissioner of elections have certified a judicial vacancy in Judicial Sub-District 1B. District Judge George L. Stigler has submitted his resignation effective July 30.

The commission for 1B met May 26 to outline procedures and timelines to fill the vacancy. Nominations opened Monday and close June 30. Any interested member of the Bar Asssociation of 1B is encouraged to apply. The public and bar are encouraged to submit their opinions of any applicant.