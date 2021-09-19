No more semi parking along Greyhound Drive if city approves new ordinance

WATERLOO — The city will consider whether to ban parking along Greyhound Drive after residents and business owners complained about semis parked along that street, reducing visibility and creating safety hazards.

The Waterloo City Council will consider passing the ordinance in all three readings at their meeting Monday, which would prohibit parking “at all times” along the stretch between Sergeant Road and West Ridgeway Avenue.

Sandie Greco, the city’s traffic operations director, said “concerned citizens and business and property owners” contacted the city about semis parking “on both sides of Greyhound Drive all hours of the day and night,” saying it was “a visibility concern for vehicles and trucks safely turning onto Greyhound from driveways and intersecting streets.”

Love’s Travel Stop is located on that street, directly off of U.S. Hwy. 63 and close to U.S. Hwy. 20.

The council will also consider Monday whether to:

Approve a 1,200-square foot addition to Hy-Vee on Flammang Drive for a Hy-Vee Aisles Online pick-up area on the west side of their current building.