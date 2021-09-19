No more semi parking along Greyhound Drive if city approves new ordinance

WATERLOO — The city will consider whether to ban parking along Greyhound Drive after residents and business owners complained about semis parked along that street, reducing visibility and creating safety hazards.
The Waterloo City Council will consider passing the ordinance in all three readings at their meeting Monday, which would prohibit parking “at all times” along the stretch between Sergeant Road and West Ridgeway Avenue.
Sandie Greco, the city’s traffic operations director, said “concerned citizens and business and property owners” contacted the city about semis parking “on both sides of Greyhound Drive all hours of the day and night,” saying it was “a visibility concern for vehicles and trucks safely turning onto Greyhound from driveways and intersecting streets.”
Love’s Travel Stop is located on that street, directly off of U.S. Hwy. 63 and close to U.S. Hwy. 20.
The council will also consider Monday whether to:
- Approve a 1,200-square foot addition to Hy-Vee on Flammang Drive for a Hy-Vee Aisles Online pick-up area on the west side of their current building.
The new building, along with drive-up lanes and parking on the west side, would facilitate online pick-up orders in an area separate from their main parking lot, according to city documents.
The addition, previously green space, “would appear to help reduce any traffic congestions at front portions of stores where others are driving (and) pedestrians are walking,” said Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, in a report.
- Approve a new fee schedule for small cell wireless facilities within city right-of-way, which city engineer Jamie Knutson said the city did not currently have.
Knutson said the equipment is normally installed on existing poles within city right-of-way.
Under the proposed schedule, the first five locations would incur a fee of $500, and each additional location, up to 25 locations, would be $50 each.
- Approve installation of a speed hump on the 1500 block of Oakwood Drive.
Neighbors in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Oakwood Drive, off of Cedar Bend Street near Broadway Street, requested via a petition the city do a speed study on those blocks.
The 1500 block had 85% of drivers going between 32 and 33 mph in a 25 mph zone, warranting the hump, said Greco. By contrast, the 1600 block did not meet the minimum requirements for a hump, she said.
The speed hump is expected to cost $600 from road use tax funding.
- Approve spending up to $12,000 to match an Iowa Department of Transportation grant of up to $48,000 to promote the Waterloo Regional Airport.
The grant program is offered by IDOT each year to Iowa’s eight commercial service airports to market and advertise their service, according to airport director Keith Kaspari. It requires 20% of the funding to be matched locally.
The money can be spent on “strategic advertising” in digital, social media, television, print, radio and billboards, according to IDOT.
- Approve an additional $20,500 be paid to Restoration Services Inc. to fix broken and deteriorated brick on the outside of the Waterloo Public Library.
The original agreement approved in April only asked Restoration to fix the stone portion of the building’s facade, according to Anderson.