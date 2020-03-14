No Iowa mandate to close K-12 schools over coronavirus

JOHNSTON --- Iowa’s K-through-12 public schools remain open and will not be closed by state directive due to coronavirus concerns --- not yet, at least.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday during a news conference that her administration does not yet feel compelled to close public schools or urge all Iowans to avoid gathering in large groups.
Three of Iowa’s neighbor states --- Wisconsin, Illinois and South Dakota --- announced Friday they are closing their K-12 public schools due to concerns that the coronavirus could spread through their halls and classrooms.
“We want to make sure that we’re protecting the health and well-being of Iowans, but we also want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to be responsive and mitigating our approach, and that we’re keeping business and normal activity going as much as possible,” Reynolds said.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state public health department’s medical director and epidemiologist, said the department is not yet recommending schools be closed or large gatherings be cancelled because the documented cases of coronavirus have been linked the infected individuals’ travel.
If the virus spreads in a way that Iowans become infected without knowing how, that calculation may change, Reynolds and Pedati said.
“We do look very closely for disease activity in the community as a way to help us make a thoughtful and well-planned decision because we know that when we ask people to do things like stay at home and not go to work or not go to school, we know those aren’t small things to ask of people,” Pedati said. “So we really want to be thoughtful and make sure that we’re using the right indicators to make those recommendations.”
Reynolds said a 17th case of coronavirus was confirmed Friday, this one in Harrison County in western Iowa. The case was travel-related, Reynolds said, but not related to the Egyptian cruise that is responsible for 15 of the confirmed cases in Iowa.
There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa, and only two of the individuals confirmed to have the virus are hospitalized, the governor’s spokesman said.
Reynolds also said she is “confident” that state is well-equipped to test Iowans who may have contracted the coronavirus.
Pedati said the state hygienic lab has supplies for roughly 850 coronavirus test kits.
“I feel that we’re confident with the testing that we have right now. And from every indication that we’ve received from the (presidential) administration, as we bring on the private sector those numbers (of available tests) are going to continue to increase,” Reynolds said. “We’ll continue to monitor it. But right now we are OK.”
Reynolds also announced 10 Iowans who have been quarantined on a cruise ship in California were returning home Friday evening. She said the state is working to bring home the remaining 10 Iowans who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship.
More than 20 of the 3,500 passengers and crew aboard the ship have tested positive for coronavirus, but none of the Iowans who were on the ship have shown any symptoms.