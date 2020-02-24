No consensus yet on Reynolds’ tax plan

“My sense is there’s not a lot of excitement about it, but I have a rather limited focus,” said Sen. Ken Rozenboom, an Oskaloosa Republican who has been working on the funding formula that would be used to distribute part of the sales tax proceeds to environmental, natural resources and outdoor recreation projects.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said it’s still relatively early in the process and there is much more in-depth analysis that is going to be needed to understand the interplay of the various elements of the plan and to bolster lawmakers’ comfort levels.

Under Reynolds’ plan, legislators are being asked to approve a one-cent sales tax increase with a share going to fulfill a 2010 constitutional amendment to the Iowa Water and Land Legacy trust fund.

Part of the $540 million raised annually by going to an 8 percent tax of each dollar of eligible sales would fund water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation programs using a formula revised from what was established by the Legislature in 2010, when voters approved a referendum to create the trust.

The rest of the sales tax increase would go reduce income tax rates and brackets, and establish a new permanent state funding mechanism for mental health services currently paid for by county property tax levies.