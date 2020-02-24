No consensus yet on Reynolds’ tax plan

DES MOINES — After spending 40 days clearing away legislative underbrush, majority Republicans are finding the path ahead still isn’t very clear as they wrestle with an approaching decision whether to raise the state’s sales tax.
GOP leaders say their priority issues are progressing in the 2020 session’s winnowing process, but they are still working to build consensus on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ multipronged Invest in Iowa initiative that seeks a penny sales tax increase while cutting income taxes, funding water quality and easing property taxes by shifting mental-health costs to the state.
The governor has embarked on a statewide tour to build public support for her plan to revamp Iowa’s tax code and provide a reliable, sustainable funding source for mental-health services and quality-of-life improvements, but her toughest sales pitch will be at the Statehouse.
“I’m going to work on it, but I think Iowans are going to ultimately be the ones to convince them to do it,” Reynolds told an Iowa PBS “Iowa Press” audience Friday.
Legislators say they like pieces of the complex package with multiple moving parts and are keeping an open mind, but carrying the entire plan across the finish line in the remaining two months of the 2020 session may be too heavy of a lift before they hit the election-year campaign trail.
“My sense is there’s not a lot of excitement about it, but I have a rather limited focus,” said Sen. Ken Rozenboom, an Oskaloosa Republican who has been working on the funding formula that would be used to distribute part of the sales tax proceeds to environmental, natural resources and outdoor recreation projects.
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said it’s still relatively early in the process and there is much more in-depth analysis that is going to be needed to understand the interplay of the various elements of the plan and to bolster lawmakers’ comfort levels.
Under Reynolds’ plan, legislators are being asked to approve a one-cent sales tax increase with a share going to fulfill a 2010 constitutional amendment to the Iowa Water and Land Legacy trust fund.
Part of the $540 million raised annually by going to an 8 percent tax of each dollar of eligible sales would fund water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation programs using a formula revised from what was established by the Legislature in 2010, when voters approved a referendum to create the trust.
The rest of the sales tax increase would go reduce income tax rates and brackets, and establish a new permanent state funding mechanism for mental health services currently paid for by county property tax levies.
Rep. Lee Hein, a Monticello Republican who chairs the House Ways & Means Committee, said even though the 2020 session just cleared the first “funnel” deadline that pares down legislators’ workload, the clock is ticking on a major legislative initiative with many unanswered questions.
Across the Capitol rotunda, Hein’s counterpart, Sen. Jake Chapman, chairman of the Senate Ways & Means Committee, said the focus of Senate Republicans is making significant tax cuts. He said the governor has spelled out some bold, ambitious goals but there is concern whether those cuts should be coupled with a sales tax increase and how that would play in border communities competing with other states.
Some legislators have expressed concern that the trust fund proceeds from the sales tax increase would be used to supplant existing state revenue without necessarily increasing the overall commitment and would hurt elderly and poorer Iowans who would not benefit from income tax cuts but would pay more in sales tax. Most notably food and prescription medications are exempt for taxation in Iowa.
“I think the proposal has too many moving parts and has too many bad things connected to it. That’s my impression but we’ll see,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids.
