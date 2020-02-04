No caucus results leaves both Democrats, Republicans worried about first-in-nation status

WATERLOO -- With Tuesday morning dawning with no Iowa caucus results, worried local party officials were pondering the impact.
"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," said Mandy McClure, IDP communications director, on Monday night just before 10:30 p.m. She noted the app as well as photos of results and "a paper trail" were all being used to confirm results, but denied any "hack" or "intrusion" into the system. "The underlying data and paper trail is sound."
The Iowa Democratic Party said it would release caucus results sometime Tuesday.
Black Hawk Democrats chair Vikki Brown was locked in her office Tuesday morning, sending photos of caucus worksheets to the state party by herself. An official from Story County had just called for support, asking how she was holding up.
"Thank God for these, because this is the paper trail," she said, holding a stack of presidential preference cards. Those, she noted, provided the proof of each voter's alignment, the back-up to caucus worksheets in case of inconsistencies.
Overall, turnout wasn't as good as Brown expected countywide.
"A lot of people are just undecided, so they weren't ready to choose a candidate yet," she said.
A silver lining from Monday night, however, was that voter registration was up, including those switching parties.
"It's kind of evening out," Brown said.
Dilip Kapasi, an observer from Texas who watched the caucus at Poyner Precinct 2 and Fox/Gilbert/Jesup inside the Waterloo Center for the Arts, said Tuesday morning he was surprised there were still no results.
"Interesting that I left about 9 p.m. in the mood that results will be out pretty soon on TV, but only to hear that the app failed," Kapasi said.
LeaAnn Saul, chair of the Republicans of Black Hawk County, said even though the app Iowa Republicans used -- the Advantage app -- worked fine, knowing the other side had problems was worrisome.
"I'm concerned about it," Saul said Tuesday morning. "It kind of puts a black eye on Iowa."
She noted that, for the most part, Republicans' app worked, "and when it didn't, we were able to call in our numbers." It was the same app Iowa Republicans have used in the past, however, and Republicans only needed to report one number, not three.
Turnout wasn't as big as Saul had predicted, but she still said it was "really good," particularly with an incumbent President Donald Trump.
"One thing is, Republicans didn't know we were caucusing, which is crazy to me," she said, but noted they were "very happy" with turnout.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst released a statement just before 8 a.m. Tuesday trying to shore up support for the state's first-in-the-nation status.
"The process is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results," they said in the statement. "Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard. We look forward to Iowa carrying on its bipartisan legacy of service in the presidential nominating process."
The IDP clarified just after 8 a.m. that the results were forthcoming.
"Because of the required paper documentation, we have been able to verify that the data recorded in the app and used to calculate the State Delegate Equivalents is valid and accurate," IDP chair Troy Price said in a statement, noting that precincts were still reporting results as of Tuesday morning. "While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld."
In the meantime, candidates variously declared some sort of muted victory.
"Tonight, we are one step closer to winning the fight for the America we imagine is possible," U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a speech Monday night.
"We're going on to New Hampshire victorious," the campaign of Pete Buttigieg said in a fundraising appeal just after midnight.
"We are grateful for the support Iowa showed last night," the campaign of Joe Biden said.
Just after midnight, the campaign of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders released "the campaign's internal reporting numbers" from what it said was "nearly 40% of precincts in Iowa," showing Sanders capturing more than 28% of delegates and nearly 30% of the final alignment.
"We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed," said Jeff Weaver, the campaign's senior advisor.
Not to be one-upped, Buttigieg's campaign released its own internal data at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday from "1,259 precincts," or about 75% of the total. That data showed Buttigieg capturing 28% of delegates and 25% of the final alignment.