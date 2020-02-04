No caucus results leaves both Democrats, Republicans worried about first-in-nation status

"It's kind of evening out," Brown said.

Dilip Kapasi, an observer from Texas who watched the caucus at Poyner Precinct 2 and Fox/Gilbert/Jesup inside the Waterloo Center for the Arts, said Tuesday morning he was surprised there were still no results.

"Interesting that I left about 9 p.m. in the mood that results will be out pretty soon on TV, but only to hear that the app failed," Kapasi said.

LeaAnn Saul, chair of the Republicans of Black Hawk County, said even though the app Iowa Republicans used -- the Advantage app -- worked fine, knowing the other side had problems was worrisome.

"I'm concerned about it," Saul said Tuesday morning. "It kind of puts a black eye on Iowa."

She noted that, for the most part, Republicans' app worked, "and when it didn't, we were able to call in our numbers." It was the same app Iowa Republicans have used in the past, however, and Republicans only needed to report one number, not three.

Turnout wasn't as big as Saul had predicted, but she still said it was "really good," particularly with an incumbent President Donald Trump.

"One thing is, Republicans didn't know we were caucusing, which is crazy to me," she said, but noted they were "very happy" with turnout.