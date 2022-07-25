No ATVs, ORVs on city roads in Waterloo

WATERLOO – State legislation now allows more freedom on the road for ATVs and ORVs, but Waterloo won’t allow the vehicles on its city streets.

Under a new Iowa law, the vehicles can be operated on most gravel roads and on most paved undivided two-lane county roads for limited purposes. They also can be driven on two-lane state highways for purposes such as traveling to a county road.

The legislation defines an all-terrain vehicle as having handlebars, a straddled seat for the operator and three to six tires. An off-road vehicle has a bench-type seat, steering wheel and four to eight tires.

However, the legislation does not necessarily legalize a vehicle’s operation on city streets. It leaves that decision up to each city.

Waterloo’s city code does not allow for ATV operation on city streets. It does allow ORV operation for limited purposes, including snow removal, gardening, transporting equipment for construction or parades.

Violation of these rules carries a penalty of up to $750.

Drivers of ATVs and ORVs on roads must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Both of these vehicles must be equipped with proper headlights, tail and brake lights, horn and rearview mirrors. They must follow traffic signals. The vehicles cannot exceed 35 miles per hour.

The legislation allows the vehicles on state highways, but they cannot travel on four-lane or interstate roads. They can be driven on any county unpaved road.

It also states if driving on a state two-lane highway or county highway, it must be the most direct and accessible route to or from an ATV park, the nearest county road, or the driver’s home.

Riders may cross a four-lane highway at an intersection from an authorized road as long as it is not an interstate highway.

As for other unconventional vehicles, the past ordinances still stand. Mopeds are allowed on all city streets. Motorized or e-bikes are not allowed on sidewalks.

The city asks people to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 for more information.