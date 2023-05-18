WATERLOO — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she’s been underestimated in everything she’s ever done – but that makes her “scrappy” and a hard worker.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina stopped at the Waterloo Boat House on Thursday afternoon to speak to a group of prospective supporters.

Haley, the first Indian-American woman to become governor in the U.S. and the first Indian-American to hold a cabinet-level position in the federal government, said she didn’t just deal with one country – but 193 of them at the U.N.

“No one else has that experience,” Haley said. “No one else has the passion to do what I know we can do.”

In her role as governor, she said she took double-digit unemployment percentages and turned the state of South Carolina into the “beast of the southeast,” noting that companies like Boeing, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo came to the state.

During her tenure 35,000 unemployed people went back to work and, therefore, got off welfare. In addition, the state achieved the lowest prison recidivism rate in the country while she was governor. She noted South Carolina was also known as the friendliest state in the U.S. as well as the most patriotic.

She began her address to a packed room of people by stating Iowa has “the best governor in the country.”

After a question from the audience about what Haley admires in Gov. Kim Reynolds, Haley said she appreciates that Reynolds has reduced taxes, introduced the school choice bill, consolidated government, and works with the Legislature.

“When you look at her and compare with other governors, she’s done more for you in Iowa than any other governor in the country,” she said.

Haley has some of the same accomplishments as Reynolds – including signing a law that consolidates state government. She also shared similar opinions about how transgender girls participate in school sports.

“It’s the women’s issue of our time and no one is doing anything,” Haley said. She said her daughter ran track in high school and wouldn’t have known how to have a conversation with her about it.

She also commented on Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender celebrity who was featured in a social media promotion for Bud Light which resulted in backlash.

“That is a guy dressed up like a girl making fun of women,” Haley said. “Companies are glorifying (transgender women) and then you wonder why a third of teenage girls last year seriously contemplated suicide.”

As a governor herself, she said she had to balance a budget. She rhetorically asked “Why is Congress the only group that’s exempt from balancing a budget?” If elected president, Haley said she would stop the country from spending, borrowing, and earmarking.

“I will veto any spending bill that doesn’t take us back to pre-COVID levels,” she said.

She noted the U.S. is $31 trillion in debt and is borrowing money to make its interest payments. It’s “easy to say Biden did this … but our Republicans did that to us, too,” she said, stating Congress passed a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill which was then signed by President Donald Trump in 2020.

Because of this, she said, 90 million Americans are on Medicaid and 42 million are on food stamps.

“And did Republicans try and make that right?” She asked. “No, they doubled down and opened up earmarks for the first time in 10 years.”

One way she plans to cut down on spending is by using her international expertise. She said the U.S. spends $46 billion in foreign aid, mentioning countries such as Pakistan, Iraq, Zimbabwe, Belarus and China.

“When I am president we will not give any money to countries that hate America,” she said. The statement was met with applause from the audience.

In the year she spent as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., she said she wanted every country to know what America stood for and what it was against.

To do this, she said the country withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal. Under the deal, Iran agreed to dismantle part of its nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars worth of sanctions relief.

Haley also said she pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement which is an international treaty on climate change. President Joe Biden has since brought the U.S. back into the agreement.

Her reasoning for this, she said, is because the treaty was “trying to put all these regulations” on the U.S. when “we’re the good actors.” She said if the world wants to deal with environmental issues, China and India should be considered first.

Another example she gave was moving the U.S. embassy out of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in Israel in 2018. After this decision, 128 countries in the U.N. condemned the U.S. The move was controversial because the city of Jerusalem is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians, and remains as one of the main issues in the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Haley also said the U.S. passed the largest set of sanctions against North Korea.

“The most important thing we did was we took the ‘kick me’ sign off of our backs at the U.N. and we were respected again,” she said.

One issue repeatedly addressed by Haley, as well as people in the audience, was veterans affairs. A roar of applause came after she said she would “protect and take care” of every veteran in the country.

Haley said when she was governor, she went to her legislature to fight for veterans and would do the same to Congress.

“If a person is willing to shed blood to defend and protect us … we should take care of them for the rest of their life,” she said. “When you take care of those that take care of you – that’s a value this country holds dear. And now we need to prove it.”

A woman in the audience brought up the issue of veterans who own large assets, such as farms, don’t receive benefits. Haley reiterated that no matter the situation a veteran is in, they shouldn’t have to worry about anything financially.

In closing, Haley asked the audience to remember “how simple” it used to be but now there is a “national self loathing” of the U.S.

“Don’t you want that again? We could have that again,” she said. “But in order to have that we need a new generational leader.”

