CEDAR FALLS — Nick Taiber, 42, is running for Cedar Falls City Council after stepping down two years ago.
He was originally elected as an at-large council member in 2009 and won re-election again in 2013. This time he’s running for council member Dave Wieland’s at-large seat, not his old seat, which is occupied by Rob Green.
Wieland has not returned calls from The Courier on whether he’ll run for re-election this year.
“I’ve been out for about two years, but I count my first eight years of experience as some of the most enjoyable and exciting experiences of my life,” Taiber said. “There’s a lot at stake in our future.”
Taiber said he’s passionate about being fiscally responsible while keeping an eye on future city investments.
While on the council in April 2015, Taiber voted in favor of the public safety officer program.
“There’s a lot of information out there both factual and maybe slightly misrepresented as well, and it’s the duty of all council members to look at the information and facts objectively,” Taiber said. “I think the PSO certainly has merit to it, and its merit can’t be denied. While there’s improvement that can be made, I don’t think we should dismiss the program altogether.”
Taiber calls himself pro-police, firefighter and public safety officer.
He also pushed to decriminalize marijuana and make the Cedar Falls mayoral position part time during his time on council.
“Issues always ebb and flow, but they always fall on similar themes, quality of life. I want to improve the citizen experience,” Taiber said. He said he will focus on economic development, good governance and city amenities.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2016 Taiber ran for Rep. Bob Kressig’s Iowa House seat as an independent. The year after losing the election he declined to run again because he believes in term limits, he said.
“I think that we should always take a step down after certain period of service to allow others to step in and lead,” Taiber said. “I’m still observing that term-limit commitment. I’m running for a different seat and I’m not an incumbent so I don’t have that built-in advantage.”
Despite not being an incumbent he has experience working with the city staff.
“I’ve created a track record people can appreciate,” Taiber said.
“Since my first day of council, I vowed to be an independent voice of the people, to challenge the status quo and offer a vision for the future,” Taiber said in a news release. “I am proud of our decade of accomplishment and look forward to guiding Cedar Falls through our next phase of growth and development.”
Taiber graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in engineering and works for CPM Holdings Inc. as corporate development director.
He wants to promote a unifying vision on the council and take part in productive activities.
“I want to cut through some of the divisiveness that has its grip on the city right now,” Taiber said.
“What I loved most about my service (on council) was putting a fingerprint on the future,” Taiber said. “It’s a big responsibility and I enjoyed it very much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.