CEDAR FALLS --- Nick Taiber, a former Cedar Falls City Council member who ran unsuccessfully for the at-large council seat in November, is the fifth person seeking to be appointed to fill a vacancy on the council.
Taiber, 42, corporate development director at CPM Holdings Inc. in Cedar Falls, notified city officials Tuesday that he would like to fill the vacant council seat held by now-Mayor Rob Green. Green's at-large seat become available officially on Jan. 2 when Green takes over as mayor.
Taiber, who served as an at-large council member in 2009 and won re-election again in 2013, stepped down from the council two years ago, and then announced last May he wanted to run again for council. He lost a runoff race for the seat that was vacated by Dave Wieland to David Sires.
The Cedar Falls council is facing two options to fill the vacant seat --- appoint someone to fill the seat by appointment until it comes up for election again in about 20 months or consider a resolution calling for a special election to fill the vacancy. The council on Monday will decide which avenue to take.
With Taiber's Tuesday announcement, there are now four men and one woman seeking to be appointed to the seat -- one is a former firefighter (Sharon Regenold) and one is a current firefighter (Rick Sharp). Another is Nate Didier, who along with Taiber, ran for the at-large seat, but lost to Taiber to run off against Sires. The fifth, Tom Hagarty, is a former council member.
Taiber argues that appointment to the seat is the way the council should go, due to the costs associated with a special election. Those costs are estimated at between $10,000 and $30,000.
"Given the expense and short duration of council service, a special election is not the prudent fiscal nor representative decision," Taiber said.
He believes he is the one to be appointed because he could "hit the ground running."
"I am knowledgeable and experienced with council process and procedures. The city won't miss a beat," he said.
The City Council at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday will act on which route to take. If they vote to appoint a person to the seat, candidates will have until Jan. 15 to apply with the appointment being made Jan. 20. If they take the special election route, an election date will be set. City officials said it most likely would be March 3 to coincide with a a Cedar Falls Schools election.
