Nia Wilder announces bid for Waterloo Ward 3

She praised the council’s creation of the rebranding committee and said some of the alternate logos “looked awesome,” but lamented both sides seemed entrenched in their opposition to one another.

“Some of them felt like we were trying to erase their culture or their history,” she said of removing the griffin logo. “However, there have been many instances in Black history where we have been erased, and there was only so much of a fight we could put up about it.”

Wilder said she doesn’t “want to be put on council to create a divide,” but to “try to understand” and, ultimately, look at the bigger picture, like encouraging officers to step out of their cars and talk with people.

“Rather than it just being, ‘I see you, I’m threatened, now we have a problem,’ I want it to be like, ‘I see you, I know that kid, he’s a good kid, wait a minute — let me talk to him and see what’s going on,’” Wilder said.

Wilder says if elected, she wants to build relationships, bring resources to under-served areas and push Waterloo forward.