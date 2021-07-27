Nia Wilder announces bid for Waterloo Ward 3

WATERLOO — An entrepreneur and self-described community influencer who wants better opportunities for her ward is running for City Council.
Nia Wilder, 28, is owner of clothing empowerment company Light Gear, which soon will open a physical location in Crossroads Mall. She is running for the Ward 3 seat.
“I know there are individuals who have great ideas that can push our community and our city into the future — we just can’t hear them,” Wilder said in an interview with The Courier last week. “I want to give them the platform to be able to say how they feel and help us create the change.”
Pat Morrissey, who currently represents Ward 3, hasn’t decided whether to run for a third four-year term. Todd Maxson also has announced his candidacy for the seat. Wilder said none of that influenced her decision.
“I love Pat, I love what he stands for and I love how progressive he’s made the Third Ward,” Wilder said. “I’m not running because of Pat’s lack of anything. I’m running because I need more. The community needs more.”
Wilder, a Waterloo native and 20 Under 40 winner, graduated from East High School in 2011 and earned her associate’s degree in digital mass media from Hawkeye Community College.
She started a photography, cinematography and music production company, which she still runs along with Light Gear, and mentors at the Jesse Cosby Center and the Y. She’s also on the board of the North End Music and Arts Fest and the Summer Soul Classic Parade committee. She documents local Black history as part of the Black Stories Collective, an initiative between the Grout Museum, the Black Hawk County NAACP and Experience Waterloo.
“I’m the type of person where I’m always right in the middle of traffic, trying to figure out what you need, how can I make it happen, how can I get you the resources,” she said.
Those resources needed in her ward include “social empowerment” of individuals, economic empowerment like business mentoring and financial literacy, more building inspectors and code enforcement of slumlord properties, and fixing broken or missing streetlights.
“In the Third Ward, the houses just look neglected,” Wilder said. “You have places over here that look gorgeous, and then you literally go two blocks down and it looks like a bomb dropped. I don’t understand that.”
Giving everyone equal resources, she said, would bring more people out of an “impoverished mindset.” She believes that would reduce crime and improve the city’s prospects — particularly as it stares down the prospect of having to raise property taxes as a result of losing millions in state property tax backfill funds.
“I just want to see a vast growth in all of our businesses, because I feel like that would bring more money into the city, especially with the amusement park,” she said. “And then, if we’re in a situation where we might have to raise taxes, people aren’t struggling, so I don’t feel like those things will hurt as much.”
Wilder, who spoke at a council meeting in May regarding the police department’s now-retired griffin logo, is also a member of the Waterloo Police Advisory Board.
She praised the council’s creation of the rebranding committee and said some of the alternate logos “looked awesome,” but lamented both sides seemed entrenched in their opposition to one another.
“Some of them felt like we were trying to erase their culture or their history,” she said of removing the griffin logo. “However, there have been many instances in Black history where we have been erased, and there was only so much of a fight we could put up about it.”
Wilder said she doesn’t “want to be put on council to create a divide,” but to “try to understand” and, ultimately, look at the bigger picture, like encouraging officers to step out of their cars and talk with people.
“Rather than it just being, ‘I see you, I’m threatened, now we have a problem,’ I want it to be like, ‘I see you, I know that kid, he’s a good kid, wait a minute — let me talk to him and see what’s going on,’” Wilder said.
Wilder says if elected, she wants to build relationships, bring resources to under-served areas and push Waterloo forward.
“Even if we have different stances on things, it doesn’t mean we can’t come to agreement that we all care about Waterloo, we all want to see Waterloo go forward and we want to make sure that our people are not struggling,” she said.