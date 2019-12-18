WATERLOO — A stretch of University Avenue is expected to close next year while contractors finish rebuilding the roadway.
Construction crews have managed to keep the road open during the first two phases of the three-mile, $35 million Waterloo project by alternating head-to-head traffic between the eastbound and westbound lanes.
But staff at the AECOM engineering firm said the final phase from Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63 presents unique challenges that will lead to a full closure during the 2020 construction season.
The third phase includes the demolition of an old railroad bridge over a recreational trail, which will be replaced with a box culvert, and lowering the road grade east of the Black Hawk Creek bridge by 15 feet. Deep sanitary sewer work near the Fletcher Avenue intersection also requires a road closure.
“We are going to allow the contractor two years to construct it,” said AECOM’s Michelle Sweeney. “We’re only going to allow the contractor to close University Avenue for one year.”
The segment from Fletcher to U.S. 63 is planned to close next spring, with vehicles detoured on Ansborough to U.S. 218 or U.S. 63. Traffic will be maintained from Ansborough to Fletcher during construction unless the contractor is able to reopen the Fletcher intersection first.
Sweeney said allowing the full closure also is expected to speed up the construction process and save money.
Peterson Contractors Inc. has mostly completed the first phase of the project between the Greenhill Road bridge and Ansborough Avenue. The second phase from the Greenhill bridge west to the Cedar Falls city limits at Midway Drive still has another construction season to go.
The third phase, slated for a February bid opening, will rebuild the roadway, cutting it from six to four lanes. It includes a roundabout at Fletcher Avenue and also involves cosmetic work on the Greenhill Road bridge.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said he’s still holding out hope the portion from Fletcher to U.S. 63 can be further reduced to one lane in each direction. That was considered but rejected through an environmental assessment process and also drew strong public opposition during the planning process.
“I don’t know why there has to be four lanes between Fletcher and 63,” Morrissey said. “I think traffic studies have shown that two lanes … can handle that. I think it also means we can save over $500,000 on concrete alone if we just go the two-lane route.”
Sweeney this week also unveiled a number of decorative features to spruce up the corridor, including a continuation of the plantings, colored concrete medians, enhanced crosswalks, back-lit street name signs, trail, sidewalk and bus benches included in the first two phases.
The new features include a wave-shaped railing that lights up on the Greenhill bridge, along with back-lit logos on the bridge columns.
“That wave railing will have LED lighting in it and it will be changeable,” Sweeney said. “You can have it be blue. If you want change it for Irish Fest it can be green. It will be a nice … feature to Waterloo that you don’t see very often.”
Additional lighted features will be included at the Black Hawk Creek bridge, the Fletcher roundabout and several other intersections. A pollinator program will lead to additional plannings at the Greenhill Road intersection and trail box culvert.
“It’s going to be those beautiful flowers in the summertime and it should be great when you’re riding through on the recreational trail,” Sweeney said.
Mayor Quentin Hart voiced approval of the design.
“Overall this is a big boost to this corridor,” Hart said. “I think every council member and mayor would agree, this is a tremendous boon to this area that’s needed so much help.
“How we work hard to bring businesses back, that’s going to be an important question,” he added. “But this is going to be an attractive, attractive area.”
