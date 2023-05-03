WATERLOO — The continuation of a project at the Black Hawk County Landfill could be paid for with bonds from the county.

On April 25, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted to assist the Solid Waste Management Commission in its bonding needs during fiscal year 2024, including a commitment to support the issuance of general obligation bonds.

Supervisors Tavis Hall, Chris Schwartz, Dan Trelka and Linda Laylin voted in favor. Supervisor Tom Little abstained, citing his role serving on the commission.

The cost would not exceed $4.8 million. John Foster, the commission’s administrator, said the bonds will be repaid with the fees of future landfill users.

A public hearing will still have to occur in front of the board.

Even though the bond would not exceed $4.8 million, a $3.7 million bid was previously awarded to Peterson Contractors, Inc., of Reinbeck, for the project.

The project consists of covering 21 acres of a cell for burying waste with a plastic liner as well as a geotextile fabric that acts as a filter system.

In 2020, the first phase totaling $10 million consisted of installing a clay liner, a system to collect liquid waste that comes from buried waste; a pumping system to send that liquid waste into the city’s sewer system; and related electrical and other work.

Construction for the second phase will start “anytime by June,” Foster said. By the fall, filling would begin. He said there would be 15 years of airspace, or the volume of space on a landfill site permitted for disposal of solid waste.

Another phase wouldn’t be started until around 2029 or 2030.

The Black Hawk County Landfill was built by a private company in 1975. In 1984, voters approved a referendum to have the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission purchase the facility, which is located in Waterloo near the unincorporated community of Washburn.

The landfill is still privately owned and operated, while most others in Iowa are public.

