WATERLOO — Iowa credit unions and community banks have competing legislative priorities.
The Courier’s editorial board sat down with community bank and credit union leaders this month to discuss their goals for the upcoming Iowa legislative session.
Last year the Iowa Legislature considered a bill that would have imposed a tax on state credit unions and lowered taxes on banks.
“Community banks don’t have a problem with a traditional credit union,” said David Caris, CEO of Community Bankers of Iowa. “We don’t mind competition, but they’re using their tax exempt status to really gain an unfair advantage over the banks.”
The larger credit unions — like Veridian, University of Iowa and Dupaco — are hurting community banks the most, Caris said.
“The credit unions aren’t hurting Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo makes over $4 billion a quarter. The credit unions are hurting community banks,” he said.
Credit unions will blanket communities like Glenwood, without a brick-and-mortar credit union, with fliers to get CD deposits, Caris said, adding the credit unions will then have residents wire or mail the deposit.
“They’re not loaning money out in Glenwood, they’re taking deposits; they’re loaning it out on commercial projects in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City,” Caris said.
Credit unions spend a lot of money on marketing, said Randy Ludwig, market president for Fidelity Bank and Trust in Dyersville.
The credit unions of Iowa opposed the bill, and any similar bills, last year.
If the Legislature had passed the bill, credit unions would have been stuck with a bill of about $6 million, said Justin Hupfer, vice president of government affairs for Iowa Credit Union League.
“Ultimately, they recognized the fact that, as a cooperative, you are taxing the individual within the organizations, and that was not the intent of the legislators and ultimately why it didn’t pass,” said Murray Williams, president and CEO of the Iowa Credit Union League.
The same bill, passed by the Iowa Senate, would have provided a tax cut for Iowa banks, Hupfer said.
“Iowa banks today appear to pay a 5 percent tax on net income. We pay a tax on legal reserves that the banks don’t pay,” Hupfer said.
The Iowa Senate bill took the 5 percent and changed it to a graduated 2 percent on the first $7.5 million of income, and 4 percent on everything above $7.5 million, Hupfer said.
“So it ended up being a tax increase for 20 of our credit unions and a tax cut of almost 50 percent (for banks),” Hupfer said. “It would’ve cost the state almost $30 million a year.”
Credit unions are nonprofit cooperatives, a different structure than for-profit banks that are taxed.
“That means all members are cooperative owners of the institution,” Williams said. “Money that they put into that organization gives them an ownership share.”
Credit unions have been growing in Iowa. University of Iowa and Veridian Credit Unions are among the largest in Iowa.
According to the Iowa Credit Union League, 1.1 million Iowans are members of an Iowa credit union, and there are 88 total credit unions in Iowa.
“Iowa credit unions provide one and a quarter billion dollars in economic benefit,” Williams said, adding that, compared to average bank fees, credit unions save Iowans $117 million.
The headquarters of Veridian, the second largest credit union in Iowa, are in Waterloo. It began 85 years ago as the John Deere Employees Credit Union.
Since 1934, Veridian has expanded outside of Iowa, with locations opened in Nebraska.
“As an employee of a credit union, you’ll never have a conflict between doing what’s best for the people that you serve every day and doing what’s best for our owners, because they’re the same people,” Hupfer said.
