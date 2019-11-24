Following the Democratic National Committee presidential candidate debate this week, 18 Iowans from across the state added their endorsements to South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the nomination. Eight of those endorsing Buttigieg are elected officials and two are military veterans. Terry Philips, former chairman of Iowa Democrats Veterans Caucus from Washington County, and Marc Wallace, state co-chairman of Veterans for Obama and Central Region chairman of Vets for John Kerry, will be co-chairman of the Veterans and Military Community for Pete. Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets cited Buttigieg’s “intelligence, military service, and thoughtful approach” in endorsing Buttigieg. Those qualities “make him the right candidate to bring our country together and restore the confidence of our allies abroad.” Buttigieg returns Monday for a trip across western Iowa including Council Bluffs, Sioux City and stops in between. SPEND WALL MONEY ON BROADBAND, BULLOCK SAYS: Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock proposed spending $70 billion on rural broadband internet expansion instead of on a security wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, per the desires of Republican President Donald Trump. Bullock, the governor of Montana, noted the estimated cost for the border wall and his rural broadband expansion are roughly the same. “Instead of 18th century walls, let’s build 21st century bridges to connect rural communities and give every American a fair shot at success,” Bullock said in a statement. “President Trump’s border wall is a waste of taxpayer money that does nothing to keep us safe or properly secure the border. As president, I’ll invest that money in closing the rural-urban communications gap by connecting high-speed broadband to every rural community. We need to bridge divides, not build walls —- that’s exactly what this would do.” UNIONS ENDORSE GREENFIELD: Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic U.S. Senate campaign in Iowa announced the endorsements of five local labor unions. The Des Moines businesswoman’s campaign said collectively the unions represent nearly 12,000 Iowa workers. The unions endorsing Greenfield are: Teamsters Local 238, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 125 of Eastern Iowa, Local 89 Ironworkers, and SMART-Transportation Division Iowa. “Theresa Greenfield has what it takes to flip this Senate seat, and we’re proud to stand with her in this campaign,” Mike Sadler, United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 125 Business Manager, said in a news release from the Greenfield campaign. “Theresa will be the ally that Iowans deserve to have fighting for us in the Senate, working to expand opportunity through job training and apprenticeships, and making sure Iowans’ hard work pays off with fair wages and benefits.” Greenfield is one of five Democrats vying to earn the party’s nomination and face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
Following the Democratic National Committee presidential candidate debate this week, 18 Iowans from across the state added their endorsements to South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the nomination.
Eight of those endorsing Buttigieg are elected officials and two are military veterans. Terry Philips, former chairman of Iowa Democrats Veterans Caucus from Washington County, and Marc Wallace, state co-chairman of Veterans for Obama and Central Region chairman of Vets for John Kerry, will be co-chairman of the Veterans and Military Community for Pete.
Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets cited Buttigieg’s “intelligence, military service, and thoughtful approach” in endorsing Buttigieg.
Those qualities “make him the right candidate to bring our country together and restore the confidence of our allies abroad.”
Buttigieg returns Monday for a trip across western Iowa including Council Bluffs, Sioux City and stops in between.
SPEND WALL MONEY ON BROADBAND, BULLOCK SAYS: Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock proposed spending $70 billion on rural broadband internet expansion instead of on a security wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, per the desires of Republican President Donald Trump.
Bullock, the governor of Montana, noted the estimated cost for the border wall and his rural broadband expansion are roughly the same.
“Instead of 18th century walls, let’s build 21st century bridges to connect rural communities and give every American a fair shot at success,” Bullock said in a statement. “President Trump’s border wall is a waste of taxpayer money that does nothing to keep us safe or properly secure the border. As president, I’ll invest that money in closing the rural-urban communications gap by connecting high-speed broadband to every rural community. We need to bridge divides, not build walls — that’s exactly what this would do.”
UNIONS ENDORSE GREENFIELD: Theresa Greenfield’s Democratic U.S. Senate campaign in Iowa announced the endorsements of five local labor unions.
The Des Moines businesswoman’s campaign said collectively the unions represent nearly 12,000 Iowa workers. The unions endorsing Greenfield are: Teamsters Local 238, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 125 of Eastern Iowa, Local 89 Ironworkers, and SMART-Transportation Division Iowa.
“Theresa Greenfield has what it takes to flip this Senate seat, and we’re proud to stand with her in this campaign,” Mike Sadler, United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 125 Business Manager, said in a news release from the Greenfield campaign. “Theresa will be the ally that Iowans deserve to have fighting for us in the Senate, working to expand opportunity through job training and apprenticeships, and making sure Iowans’ hard work pays off with fair wages and benefits.”
Greenfield is one of five Democrats vying to earn the party’s nomination and face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
