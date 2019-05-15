{{featured_button_text}}
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, left, talks with Eric Giddens and other Cedar Valley Democrats at Octopus in Cedar Falls March 5. 

INDEPENDENCE -- Steve Bullock, governor of Montana and a recently announced presidential candidate, is coming to Independence on Friday. 

He will visit Em's Coffee Co. at 3 p.m. for a meet and greet. 

There are now 22 Democratic presidential candidates looking to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Bullock planned to tour Iowa shortly after his announcement.

He'll start in Des Moines on Thursday and Newton, Tama, Independence and Dubuque on Friday. On Saturday he'll complete his swing of eastern Iowa with stops in Maquoketa, Clinton and Davenport. 

Over all he'll make stops in eight counties over the course of three days. 

Bullock previously was in Cedar Falls in March to campaign for Sen. Eric Giddens during the special election. 

Bullock has served as Montana's governor for two terms.

