CEDAR RAPIDS — With champagne toasts and partying until midnight, New Year’s Eve has a reputation for the being the most dangerous night on the road.
As it turns out, Independence Day with its fireworks, parades and picnics has been the holiday with the most highway traffic deaths in Iowa, followed closely by Thanksgiving and Labor Day, data from the Iowa Department of Transportation show.
“The old adage of more people out drinking on New Year’s, that used to be the case,” said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad. “Not as many people are doing that (now), or they are being more responsible. They either take the Uber or they take a taxi or make other arrangements.”
New Year’s Day — which in Iowa DOT data tracking includes New Year’s Eve — had an average 3.87 fatalities per day from 1981 through 2018. This compares with 5.97 fatalities per day for Independence Day, 5.84 for Thanksgiving and 5.76 for Labor Day.
If you’re confused by the “per day,” let us explain.
For each holiday, the Iowa DOT includes fatalities that occur from 6 p.m. the day before the holiday through 5:59 a.m. of the day after.
If a holiday falls on a Wednesday — like Christmas this year — the Iowa DOT includes just one day. If it falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, four days are included. If the holiday is on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday, three days are included.
The Iowa data are bolstered by a report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Highway Loss Data Institute, which used federal traffic death data from 2010 to 2014 to show the Fourth of July was the most deadly day, with motorcycle crashes and alcohol contributing to traffic deaths.
“The deadliest weekends are typically travel weekends,” Conrad said. “The more miles you drive, the more susceptible to being in those crashes.”
The common concern about New Year’s Eve is an increase in drunken drivers. Indeed, alcohol contributed to half the fatal crashes on New Year’s Eve/Day, compared with 45 percent on Independence Day and 32 percent on Thanksgiving, Iowa DOT data show.
You have free articles remaining.
The number of traffic fatalities on New Year’s has been trending downward since the early 1980s, data show.
A high of 17 people died on Iowa roads over New Year’s Eve/Day weekend in 1983, with alcohol contributing to 11 of those deaths, the Iowa DOT reported. New Year’s traffic deaths on Iowa highways have been in single digits since 1992.
Overall in 2018, 319 traffic fatalities were recorded on Iowa’s roads, with 73, or 21 percent, of those involving a driver with a blood-alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 — the legal threshold for being impaired in Iowa.
This is down slightly from 330 traffic deaths in 2017, with 79, or 23 percent, involving alcohol impairment, the Iowa DOT reported.
Law enforcement agencies often boost patrols around the holidays. The state patrol had more troopers working over Thanksgiving weekend this year to make traffic stops and serve as a visual reminder for drivers to obey traffic laws.
“When you see a cop, what do you do? Slow down. Put your phone down. For the next 5 miles, you become an excellent driver,” Conrad said.
Conrad advises holiday drivers to eliminate distractions, such as using phones or trying to mediate fights between children in the back seat.
“People think they can do both and get away with it,” he said. “The safe attitude is to say, ‘I’m driving.’ ”
Photographer Kelly Wenzel’s favorite photos of the year
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-01
I spent weeks watching these baby birds, from the time they came out of their eggs until the day they flew away. Being able to go back to the same spot over and over to watch them grow and capture different moments was really something special.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-03
One of my favorite things to do is walk around the neighborhoods of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and see how the community members are spending their days. When I saw Jason sitting on his front porch, playing his guitar I knew that I needed to stop and capture that moment. It can be someone playing a guitar, going fishing, or walking their dogs, the small moments that make up people’s lives can make some of the best photographs.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-02
I spent the entire day at Irish Fest and by time Gaelic Storm hit the stage, I was about ready to hit the hay. I was looking for something different than the ordinary concert photo and spent an hour behind stage waiting for the perfect moment to capture the shadow in the frame. I was happy that I went outside of my comfort zone and took a risk to get a different photo.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-04
One of my first assignments when I started working at the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier was Christmas on Main in Waverly. After I was finished photographing I picked up the phone to call my family to tell them how absolutely magical the event was. I was able to photograph the event again this year and seeing the way the children and their families light up as they walk passed the windows is one thing that makes the Christmas season special.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-05
This is one of those photos that just brings a smile to my face every time I look at it. I expect to see children sledding down snow hills in the winter time, but being able to capture a grandmother sledding with her dog is one of those moments that you don't easily forget. The saying "the right place at the right time" sums up this photograph perfectly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.