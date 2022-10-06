New Waverly ballfield complex could be ready to go by the spring

WAVERLY — City officials hope the new baseball and softball fields at the future Cedar River Park will be available for play by the time the weather warms up next year.
The City Council voted 6-0 Monday to award the third and final phase of construction contracts, costing $1.05 million, necessary to bring the new sports complex at 602 Cedar River Parkway to the finish line.
Councilor Julie Meyers was absent.
The contractors will “start Oct. 18 if we approve the bonds and the contract and everything else,” said Administrator James Bronner. “They can get going right now. … If they truly hit their deadline, April 30, this will be finished and open. That’s the goal.”
The “vertical infrastructure” projects consist of new dugouts, handrails, press boxes, restrooms, a maintenance building and concession stand, and will accompany the eight new fields already constructed as part of the previous phases.
The latest projects were divvied into four bid packages, with five firms expressing interest. Ultimately, three were successful – Cardinal Construction of Waterloo, Steege Construction of Waverly and Matt Construction of Sumner.
By having multiple contractors, Bronner said “they can all start working together at the same time instead of having one bidder having to prioritize one (project) after the other” meaning, hopefully, “it’ll go much faster.”
If additional funds come in, that could be used to offset debt payments.
“But our whole goal, and it has been like this since the day I started, we have to find a way to fund it on our own,” Bronner said. “Grants and that, it’s nice, but I can’t depend on that because it may not come.”
A Cedar River Park community campaign raised more than $1.2 million. Bronner said those funds went toward previous pieces of the project.
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The front façade and columns of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumble as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
A demolition crew finished knocking down the church building at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls on Oct. 4, 2022. The building had once been home to Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and, until recently, Casa Montessori Preschool.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
