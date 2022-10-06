 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Waverly ballfield complex could be ready to go by the spring

Waverly City Hall - 1

The Waverly City Council met Monday night. 

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WAVERLY — City officials hope the new baseball and softball fields at the future Cedar River Park will be available for play by the time the weather warms up next year.

The City Council voted 6-0 Monday to award the third and final phase of construction contracts, costing $1.05 million, necessary to bring the new sports complex at 602 Cedar River Parkway to the finish line.

Councilor Julie Meyers was absent.

The contractors will “start Oct. 18 if we approve the bonds and the contract and everything else,” said Administrator James Bronner. “They can get going right now. … If they truly hit their deadline, April 30, this will be finished and open. That’s the goal.”

The “vertical infrastructure” projects consist of new dugouts, handrails, press boxes, restrooms, a maintenance building and concession stand, and will accompany the eight new fields already constructed as part of the previous phases.

People are also reading…

The latest projects were divvied into four bid packages, with five firms expressing interest. Ultimately, three were successful – Cardinal Construction of Waterloo, Steege Construction of Waverly and Matt Construction of Sumner.

By having multiple contractors, Bronner said “they can all start working together at the same time instead of having one bidder having to prioritize one (project) after the other” meaning, hopefully, “it’ll go much faster.”

Bronner said the final phase may eventually be covered by grants or fundraising.

In the meantime, it will be covered by the city’s capital improvements fund, and in all likelihood the city will have to borrow.

“We can’t really front a million dollars and hope. We may have to go to the market, get this, and pay it back,” said Bronner.

If additional funds come in, that could be used to offset debt payments.

“But our whole goal, and it has been like this since the day I started, we have to find a way to fund it on our own,” Bronner said. “Grants and that, it’s nice, but I can’t depend on that because it may not come.”

A Cedar River Park community campaign raised more than $1.2 million. Bronner said those funds went toward previous pieces of the project.

