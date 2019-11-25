{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A new voluntary curbside recycling program is attracting enough customers to keep the program in the black.

Waterloo Public Works Division Manager Randy Bennett said approximately 11,000 of the city’s 23,000 garbage customers have signed up for curbside recycling and yard waste collection at a cost of $4 per month.

City Council members had voted this fall to outsource curbside recycling with Republic Services and based the fee structure on assumptions that 11,000 customers would elect to subscribe to the service.

“We’re right at it, which is good,” Bennett said. “That’s where we projected we’d be.”

City officials were forced to make changes in the curbside recycling and yard waste programs this year when recycling firms said they would no longer accept heavily contaminated loads caused by city sanitation crews alternating collection of both materials in the same container.

Republic Services was hired to handle recycling and has been delivering new recycling carts to customers to begin using when the program starts the week of Dec. 2. The existing recycling containers previously provided by the city will be used exclusively for yard waste collection.

Bennett said Republic Services hopes to have all of the recycling containers delivered by Thanksgiving. But a few hundred residents who made last-minute decisions to either opt out or join the program could lead to those customers’ containers being delivered the following week.

Recycling customers are receiving information with the container about what can and cannot be recycled. The information also includes the twice-monthly collection dates, which may be different than the dates the city picked up recycling.

Bennett said residents should still follow the current schedule until Republic Services takes over Dec. 2.

The City Council approved a $5 monthly fee for all garbage customers to cover the cost of the drop-off recycling sites. The voluntary curbside recycling and yard waste program is an additional $4 per month for those using the service.

